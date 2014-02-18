Tom Wait

Tom Wait joined KCAL News in March 2013 as a general assignment reporter. He covers the Los Angeles metro area and the Inland Empire. A Southern California native, Wait worked in New York City, Detroit and Kansas City, Missouri, before coming home.

Wait considers reporting for KCAL News to be a dream come true. While growing up in Claremont, he made it a habit to watch the legendary KCAL anchor team of Pat Harvey and Jerry Dunphy.

During his career, Wait has covered numerous major news events. He began his career at News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn in 2003. After several years in New York, Wait joined the CBS station in Kansas City, where he covered the largest tornado to ever touch down in Kansas – a storm that destroyed the town of Greensburg. While at the ABC station in Detroit, he covered crime, politics and the auto industry, including an assignment that sent him to Washington D.C. to report on the auto bailout hearings.

Wait is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.

Facebook: Tom Wait

Twitter: @CBSLATom

Instagram: @tjwait