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Trump administration pauses Medicare enrollments for hospice providers amid fraud investigations

By
Kathryn Watson
Politics Reporter
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
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Kathryn Watson

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The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it would be enacting a six-month moratorium on new Medicare enrollments by hospice and home health agencies to target fraud.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, during the moratorium, "CMS will intensify targeted investigations, deploy advanced data analytics, and accelerate the removal of hospice and HHA providers from the Medicare program that are suspected of committing fraud."

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

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