Watch Live: Candidates face off in the CBS California Governor's Debate ahead of June 2 primary
What to know about the CBS California Governor's Debate
- The debate is broadcast live across CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara.
- Tuesday's debate at Pomona College showcases the largest confirmed number of participants to date, including Democrats Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, Tony Thurmond and Antonio Villaraigosa, and Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton.
- The debate provides pivotal screentime for candidates to earn Californians' votes just five weeks before the June 2 primary election. California has an open primary, meaning the top-two vote-getters will head to the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.
Republican candidates sound off on affording the "California Dream"
CBS LA anchor Pat Harvey opened Tuesday's debate by asking candidates what they'd do to restore the "California Dream" as prices soar and residents struggle to afford the rising cost of living.
Republican Steve Hilton vowed to make the state "Califordable" by cutting utilities and making home-buying accessible to young people, though he didn't elaborate on specific policies.
Fellow Republican Chad Bianco, the sheriff of Riverside County, responded by saying the state legislature's progressive agenda is "destroying California." He said Democrats in the statehouse — where the party holds a supermajority — would have to work with him to carry out the mandate of voters if he's elected.
"It's not how I'm going to respond to them, it's how they're going to respond to me," Bianco said.
Hilton, Steyer lead California gubernatorial hopefuls in CBS News poll of likely voters
A new CBS News poll released Monday shows the California governor's race remains a tight contest ahead of the June 2 primary election.
Republican Steve Hilton leads among likely voters with 16% support. He maintains a narrow cushion over Democrats Tom Steyer (15%) and Xavier Becerra (13%), with Republican Chad Bianco the choice for 10% of likely voters polled. Other candidates making their case on Tuesday include Democrats Katie Porter (9%), Matt Mahan (4%), Antonio Villaraigosa (4%) and Tony Thurmond (1%). A significant number of likely voters polled — 26% — say they're still undecided.
The CBS News poll also provides insight into what voters are looking for in the gubernatorial hopefuls. Many voters say the state's cost of living has become unmanageable, with the so-called "California Dream" feeling out of reach. Democrats polled largely are looking for candidates aligned with current state policies and opposed to those of President Trump. Republicans largely prioritize change and have a negative view of the state, with 76% saying the state's economy is in bad condition.
Read more in the CBS News poll on the California governor's primary.
Learn more about the candidates' stances on the issues in the California Governor's Race interactive guide
CBS News California launched an interactive tool to help voters navigate this year's gubernatorial race. The California Governor's Race Candidate Guide, which is meant to complement the debate, compiled more than 20 hours of interviews with top-polling candidates to give voters the opportunity to compare each candidate's responses side-by-side on the issues that matter most to them.
The guide features responses from the eight remaining candidates with active campaigns on more than a dozen issues, including homelessness; housing affordability; gas prices and environmental policy; immigration; healthcare for undocumented immigrants; crime and public safety funding; and California's ongoing insurance crisis.
Throughout the debate broadcast, moderators will direct viewers to the guide to allow them to further explore the issues at their own pace.
Yee, Swalwell's recent exits narrow crowded Democratic field ahead of debate
The field of Democratic candidates in the governor's race narrowed in recent weeks, with former state Controller Betty Yee and former Rep. Eric Swalwell ending their campaigns.
Swalwell's departure followed sexual assault allegations made against him, which he has denied. In addition to ending his gubernatorial bid, Swalwell has also resigned from his Bay Area congressional seat.
Yee suspended her campaign after acknowledging she didn't see a viable path forward in the race, citing low funding and recent polling.
Tuesday's debate marks a pivotal moment for the remaining Democrats in the race to distinguish themselves in a crowded field.