Former Newsom aide pleads guilty to felony fraud, tax charges in alleged scheme to steal Becerra campaign funds

A former chief of staff to Gov. Gavin Newsom has pleaded guilty in an alleged scheme to steal campaign money from former federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Political consultant Dana Williamson pleaded guilty Thursday to three of the 23 felony counts she was facing, according to a plea deal released in federal court.

The charges include conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, subscribing to a false tax return and making false statements to a federal agent.

Dana Williamson leaving federal court in Sacramento on Thursday, May 14.

Williamson and four other co-conspirators were indicted in 2025 by federal prosecutors, who accused them of siphoning money from Becerra's campaign accounts.

"The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation spent years investigating this case because integrity in public service isn't optional. No title and no political connection places anyone above the law," FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel said in a statement.

Williamson's attorney, McGregor Scott, spoke to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento on Thursday and said they will argue for a lighter sentence.

"She was simply trying to help a friend in a pinch as best she could," Scott said.

The bank and wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and $225,000 in restitution. The false tax return charge carries up to three years in prison, a $100,000 fine and $504,523 in restitution. The false statements charge carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Williamson is due back in court in July, when a sentencing date is expected to be set.