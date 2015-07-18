Live Updates: Britain's royal family, U.K. and world mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer residence in Scotland.
"Britain is the great country it is today because of her," said British PM Liz Truss as she reacted to the queen's death Thursday (9/8).
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and one of the most enduring royal personalities the world has known, has died at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch in history, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96.
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, has ascended to the throne.
A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle.
"The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said.
She came to the throne unexpectedly, endured countless dramas and, in the end, likely saved Britain's royal family.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June.
A boarded-up church on the grid in Sacramento was damaged again in another fire on Tuesday morning.
As extreme temperatures continue to blanket California, residents are taking note of the health of trees around Sacramento.
Firefighters worked quickly to try and stop a fire at a south Sacramento duplex from spreading Tuesday morning.
A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.
Californians stepped up their water conservation in July, using 10.4% less than two years ago as the state struggles with a years-long drought, state water officials said Wednesday.
A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California
The record heat put a huge stress on the state's electrical grid Tuesday.
California's powerful Air Resources Board recently passed new regulations that essentially require all vehicles sold in the state to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or at least plug-in hybrid by the year 2035.
A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.
Sacramento Republic fans gave their team a standing ovation even after the unwanted ending, a 3-0 loss to Orlando City FC.
Surprises, schemes, and supreme skill -- the NFL is back.
Sacramento Republic FC plays Orlando City FC in the finals of the U.S. Open Cup, but there is some controversy ahead of the match.
The winning team's flag will be flown at the losing team's city hall and the mayors will personally donate to the winning team's charitable foundation.
Sac Republic's run to the final has been inspiring and revitalizing for a soccer-crazed region after a tough couple of years.
Many Americans say more young people in office would make politics better.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to decriminalize psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms and ayahuasca.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.
The new standards apply to chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation he says will empower more than half a million fast-food workers across the state.
A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday declared unconstitutional an Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers and employers offer plans that cover HIV-prevention drugs for free, saying it violates the religious freedom of a Christian-owned company.
E-cigarette maker still faces hundreds of lawsuits from people who say its vaping products are addictive.
A building-level approach to wastewater surveillance is underway at all 11 hospitals within the NYC Health + Hospitals integrated health care system in New York City.
"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote on Instagram.
The federal budget for buying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines will run out "as early as January."
Not everyone is heeding the call for power conservation.
Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue.
California's powerful Air Resources Board recently passed new regulations that essentially require all vehicles sold in the state to be electric, hydrogen-fueled or at least plug-in hybrid by the year 2035.
The new standards apply to chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
The winner says he would use it to pay bills, or possibly "for something fun like a Jet Ski."
Sierra College in Rocklin is asking all students to change their passwords after the school was hit again by hackers.
As California State University students head back to school, data indicates overall graduation rates are up. But if you look past the public data, stubborn racial inequities remain on CSU campuses.
The Placer County district attorney is demanding answers from CDCR about why the man arrested for killing and dismembering a 77-year-old woman had been released from prison after serving less than half his sentence.
Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year.
Some say they didn't get what they were promised. Others say they never even got their equipment installed. But thankfully, the state has set aside millions to help reimburse these folks.
A Sacramento viewer tried to cash in his savings bond, but learned it would be some time before he could get his money.
Many Californians have installed solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill.
Rents are surging from coast to coast. A recent report found more than half of renters saw an increase in the past year.
Baby rockers that have been on the market for 12 years are now under a recall after the death of a child.
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer County is drifting into the valley on Thursday.
Cal Fire estimates the fire has burned more than 5,705 acres.
A blaze that appears to have started as a garage fire at a rural Nevada County home prompted evacuation warnings for the surrounding area.
Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the fire's footprint hadn't expanded since Saturday morning, though the nearby Mountain Fire grew in size on Sunday,
It's the lowest the price of wings has been since May 2020, according to a report from the Department of Agriculture.
Gretja Otten and her mother Susan are on the trail right now. It's a trail that goes all the way from Georgia to Maine, and takes about six months to finish.
A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.
After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety.
Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood.
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as the week ends.
A woman has died after a hit-and-run near Coloma Road and McGregor Drive early Thursday morning.
Smoke from the wildfire burning in Placer County is also starting to affect air quality in the region.
Madisen Keavy reports from the British pup Fox & Goose in Sacramento where news spread quickly that the Queen had passed.
The now late monarch made a trip to Northern California in 1983 and made a brief stop in Sacramento.