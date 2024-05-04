Watch CBS News
I-80 closed in the Sierra as late season storm brings snow

By Brandon Downs

TRUCKEE -- The California Highway Patrol is turning all traffic around on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Saturday afternoon as a cold spring storm moves through Northern California. 

The CHP Truckee said eastbound traffic is being turned around at Colfax and westbound traffic is being turned around at the Nevada state line. 

They said there have been several spinouts and collisions over Donner Summit. 

It's unknown when the interstate will reopen. 

Over on Highway 50, chains are required from Kyburz to Meyers. Meanwhile, Highway 20 traffic is also being turned around at Nevada Street.

Snow levels dropped to about 4,000 feet Saturday afternoon and will continue to impact drivers through the night. 

Temperatures are about 20-30 degrees cooler than Friday.

Brandon Downs

First published on May 4, 2024 / 2:50 PM PDT

