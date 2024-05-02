Watch CBS News
Energy prices set to increase for Roseville residents

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

Roseville electric bills will soon see bills go up
Roseville electric bills will soon see bills go up 02:01

ROSEVILLE — Neighbors in Roseville will soon see their energy bills go up after the city council approved a proposal allowing Roseville Electric to raise its prices.

The energy company says it is being forced to raise the prices by 18% more over the next year.

The increase will be rolled out in two phases. The first installment of a 9% increase will go into effect July 1 of this year. The second installment of 9% will go into effect January 2025.

A spokesperson for Roseville Electric said it is being forced to increase prices due to the rising cost of fuel. But they say they are still a fraction of the costs of Pacific Gas and Electric.

"Roseville Electric has been good to us in general compared to SMUD and PG&E, so it's been phenomenal," Roseville resident Jason Wallin said.

Roseville Electric said it is also going to help assist lower-income families by increasing discounts for people who qualify.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 11:18 PM PDT

