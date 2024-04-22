Global humanitarian organization Team Rubicon aids in California's Grizzly Flats rebuild

GRIZZLY FLATS — Community members in El Dorado County are still rebuilding from the Caldor Fire, which destroyed Grizzly Flats in August 2021.

Team Rubicon is in Grizzly Flats for the next month to assist in what will be their biggest operation yet in Northern California.

"These people have been facing the impact of the Caldor Fire since 2021. That's a long time. There [are] still many people out of their homes," said Corde Wagner, Team Rubicon's deputy operation sections chief.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led, humanitarian organization that helps communities around the globe before, during and after disasters.

"We are assisting homeowners and property owners in the area that are basically at the last step before they can actually rebuild their homes," Matthew Henderson, incident commander, said.

Wagner said he lives in El Dorado Hills and has seen the impact of what the community has lost firsthand.

"The Caldor Fire took two-thirds of Grizzly Flats – the elementary school, the Post Office, the church, the pastor's house. So many people lost their homes," Wagner said.

The volunteer organization is even helping homes that are still standing.

"It's incredibly important before fire season to get the defensible space up to 100 feet away from the home, prepared for wildfire season," Henderson said.

Mitchell Campbell, a senior from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, also is volunteering to gain experience and give back to a community outside his hometown.

"We all do have some calling to public service, so this is a really great opportunity to give back to the community and at the same time learn about Team Rubicon and their operations," Campbell said.

They all have the goal of bringing the community of Grizzly Flats back home one step at a time.

"That's one of the big principals in Team Rubicon, we like to get stuff done," Wagner said.

Team Rubicon will be in El Dorado County until May 21. Henderson said they are always looking for volunteers. If you are interested, you can learn more by clicking here.