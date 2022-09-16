Sacramento church hosts solemn evensong paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

SACRAMENTO – Punctuated by scripture, music and prayers, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento provided a peaceful and reflective space for those mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"She's a person of faith, a person of commitment, and I have always thought of her as a guide," said Rev. Matthew Woodward, the dean of the cathedral.

Rev. Woodward moved to the states from England 12 years ago.

He was visiting a friend at Westminster Abbey the morning the Queen died.

"She was a part of every Christmas I ever spent at home and became a part of the extended family," Rev. Woodward said.

Thursday's solemn evensong was a way to help him and others across the Sacramento region pay tribute to the only U.K. monarch most of the world has ever known.

Many shared that service was about giving thanks for Her Majesty's work, as well as lessons from across the pond that continue to inspire here at home.

"She was one of the few rulers or people of power who truly serve - not because it was her duty, but because it was something she felt in her heart she was called to do," said parishioner Kristen Martin.

Buckingham Palace says the Queen's funeral will be held Monday at Westminster Abbey – the same place as her 1953 coronation and also where she married Prince Phillip back in 1947.