Gun charges dismissed for 1 of 2 arrested in connection to 2021 Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY — Firearm-related charges were dismissed this week against one of the two men arrested in connection to the Caldor Fire that tore through El Dorado County in 2021, prosecutors said Thursday.

Travis and David Smith, father and son, both appeared in court on Monday. The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said Travis' charges were dropped and David was set to appear in court again on June 21.

Both men were previously charged with reckless arson in connection with the fire that also burned through Alpine and Amador counties. However, in December, a court determined that there wasn't enough evidence showing the Smiths' actions were reckless and to take both men to trial.

What prosecutors said the evidence did show was that David and Thomas drove out of a location where the Caldor Fire started and were shooting a gun during the dry conditions.

The U.S. Forest Service then determined a bullet strike was the probable cause of the fire, prosecutors said.