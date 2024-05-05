Lightning strike puts Northern California mobile home in flames

NEWCASTLE - A community in Newcastle is rattled after a mobile home goes up in flames, following being struck by lightning on Saturday evening.

The mobile home sits on Nob Hill Drive in the Castle City Mobile Home Park.

"I was just sitting in my house, playing on my phone and the lightning started striking and the wind and the rain," said Tammi Salmon who lives in the mobile home community.

Salmon lives right across the street from where it happened and said the storm was intense prior to the lightning strike.

"It went off for a little while and then I heard a big snap and I thought it maybe hit in the middle of the road, the trailer was rocking from it, it was so strong," Salmon said.

The lightning strike hit at about 6:15 on Saturday evening.

"And then all of a sudden someone said there's smoke coming out of the back of her house," said Christine Evans, another nearby neighbor.

The Newcastle Fire Protection District said everyone in the home made it out OK.

Tammi Salmon

"It seemed like that tree over there was on fire but really it was the trailer that was on fire in front of it," Evans said.

Neighbors said it was like watching a scene from a movie, and not something they ever thought would happen to their small community.

"That was, it's crazy. I hope it doesn't happen again," Salmon said.

The Newcastle Fire Protection District said the woman in the home was taken to the hospital to be checked out but is doing just fine.

