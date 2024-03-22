NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown hosts annual youth football camp at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO - NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown hosted his 23rd youth football camp at Sacramento State, an annual event that is part of a mentorship program for underserved young people.

Tim Brown, affectionately known as Mr. Raider, brings his NFL experience and love of the game to kids who may or may not have the opportunity to participate in sports.

"It's been great," Brown said. "This has been great. Kids get the chance to run around and play and not catch footballs."

Some already are showcasing their skills, while other younger players are just getting into the game.

Brown's football contacts and coaches contribute to teaching key concepts like responsibility and perseverance.

Discipline, dedication and teamwork are all important when you are learning how to be a team player.

"You have to look out for each other and hold your team accountable," participant Mia Chandler said.

"I haven't played football in a while and it makes me know I'm still in shape," Julius Coffey said.

Kids come from all backgrounds. Some kids are autistic and others are immigrants.

"It's a newcomers program. Some kids speak no English," Virginia Coffey said.

The chance to get physical, feel good and build confidence is something they take with them on and off the field.