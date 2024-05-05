Deputy shot in Colfax identified, could be released from hospital Monday

PLACER COUNTY - A deputy who was shot in the line of duty in Placer County late Thursday night has been identified and could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as Richard Porter, who is a newer deputy in training. In a Facebook post in November, the sheriff's office said Porter had graduated from the Sacramento Sheriff's Office Academy.

Overnight shooting

Late Thursday night, he and multiple other deputies were patrolling South Auburn Street in Colfax and found a van in a McDonald's parking lot. Deputies said the van was suspected of a burglary the day before.

Deputies contacted the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Stephan Sharp, but he became uncooperative.

The suspect fired shots at the deputies as they attempted to de-escalate the situation. This is when deputies said Porter was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies fired back and backed away from the van. After the suspect barricaded in the van, authorities were able to approach the van and determine Sharp had died. It's unknown if he died from a shot deputies fired or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sharp was originally from Tennessee and had been living out of his van in the Colfax area.

Porter's Recovery

Porter is married and they are expecting their first child in the coming weeks. His spirits are high, he has been eating and was able to take some steps on Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

"With unwavering support from his family, coworkers, and dedicated chaplains by his side, he's truly surrounded by love and care," the sheriff's office said. "Despite facing a dramatic injury, Deputy Porter has shown remarkable strength and resilience, leaving a lasting impression even on the flight nurse who was amazed by his composure."

Authorities said the flight nurse was amazed by Porter's composure as he has shown strength and resilience.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to update the public about Porter's recovery.