Call Kurtis: As inflation creeps up, Roseville viewer pinches pennies wherever she can

As inflation creeps up, Roseville viewer pinches pennies wherever she can

ROSEVILLE — I've been having conversations with people in our community about the impact of inflation on their personal finances. It's forcing some to make some tough choices.

Sue Ruiz of Roseville says groceries are way up. Her heating bill is, too, at $700, so she's turned off her thermostat.

"I'm making myself physically uncomfortable because I can't afford the gas," Ruiz said.

Ruiz and her husband are putting off repairs to fix the siding on their home and her husband is afraid to retire.

"He wants to retire, and he wants to still be able to live the life that he lives," she said. "And he's afraid if he does that, we'll have to crack down so much."

The latest inflation report shows the numbers are going in the wrong direction. Prices climbed 3.2% from a year earlier and were up from January's 3.1%.

"Inflation has been sticking around, and that makes us all just feel a little uneasy," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. "It also takes more money from our wallets."

Driving that uptick is the cost of gas and shelter.

"Most of us need those things, and so, there's no getting away from these price increases," Hamrick said.

Gas in Sacramento is now at $4.86 a gallon, up 41 cents in a month, according to AAA.

"I sound ridiculous, but I'll drive two miles out of my way, because we live in Roseville, to go to Citrus Heights to pay for gas that is cheaper," Ruiz said. "Because Roseville, sometimes, is $0.30 a gallon more."

The overall inflation numbers are above the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%. While prices on items like beef are up, you can find savings on chicken and pork, which are now cheaper than a year ago.

Ruiz has also found another way to save on heat.

"Those stupid blanket things that they sold on TikTok is the best thing ever," Ruiz said. "You're covered in a blanket from head to toe."

So how is Ruiz saving?

Turns down the heat, burns wood, and wears that head-to-toe blanket

Has a monthly budget

Cut out a couple of streaming services

Buys meat in bulk, which is cheaper

She's COVID-conscious, and up until this week, she ordered her groceries online. She's now going into the store to find cheaper prices.

She's also using apps like Ebates and Rakuten, which have online coupons and give cash back.