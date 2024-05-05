Teenager killed in early-morning Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO -- A teenager is dead after a shooting in Sacramento's Gateway West neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Buchman Street shortly before 1 a.m. where they found an 18-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, the man died on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the area to take over the investigation.

The identification of the man has not been released at this time and no information about a suspect was released.