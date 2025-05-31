Splash pad opens at Del Paso Heights park as Sacramento reaches triple-digit heat

SACRAMENTO – After a year-long wait, the splash pad at Mama Marks Park is now officially open in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights community.

The celebration unveiling the new spot to cool off was hosted by the city on Saturday morning, before the region reached triple-digit temperatures.

The park has been the site of renovations over the years, working to help combat the stigma of gun violence that has rocked the community.

Saturday, children and families came to splash in the park's waterworks and celebrate the new asset to the neighborhood.

This, the city of Sacramento hopes, sends a strong message to community members.

"The days of looking past Del Paso Heights, North Sacramento, are over," said Roger Dickinson, Sacramento City Councilmember for District 2.

Dickinson called this a day of celebration, but also one of reflection.

In addition to honoring Del Paso Heights' legendary philanthropist Mama Marks, the park is also in memory of Makaylah Brent, who was just 9 years old when she was shot in the park, an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting in 2020. She died instantly while playing tag. The shooting injured three others, including another child.

Brent's grandmother attended the park's grand opening and shared a message with the crowd gathered there.

"My family is deeply grateful to everybody that helped. I'm just glad some recognition for our neighborhood has finally shown up," she said through tears.

It's a place to build community in one of the most underserved parts of town, now getting some much-needed attention and a place for children to cool off in the hot summer months that is free and accessible.

"Income is not the same as other areas. They don't have the finances to go to Cal Expo or Sun Splash, places like that. It is vital we have something like this," said Gregory Jefferson, president of the Del Paso Heights Community Association.

Saturday, some longtime residents showed up at the park in protest, pushing back against the city.

"You've gotta do better, gotta do more," said Deborah Wells, a 30-year Del Paso Heights resident.

One sign in protest called it a "trash pad," as some residents said they feel the site would have been much nicer and included more amenities if it were in a different neighborhood.

Those speaking out say the splash pad is a drop in the bucket of what this community needs and deserves, pointing to wanting real solutions to the community's crime problem and resources for young people.

"Too many lives have been lost here. You've gotta do something. You come out here with a ribbon and some scissors and water and some Otter Pops? And here you go? Again, it's like throwing us crumbs when we've been hungry for so long," said Wells. "Unfortunately, there's a stigma behind this park. Some people are still fearful to come to this park, regardless of the splash pad."

City leaders said this investment in the park represents one promise fulfilled, with more to come.

"We are going to start paying the kind of attention, committing the kind of resources to this part of the city that for too long it hasn't received. It's been overlooked, bypassed and often left behind," said Dickinson.

Jefferson says he is glad to see a positive step taken forward for his community.

"Still, this is more than we had a year ago. I am grateful and I'm sure the city, as things improve financially, we will eventually get there," said Jefferson.

Now, hoping one splash can make a big wave in Del Paso Heights.

Dickinson says other projects in the works in this community include a traffic calming project, trying to bring in a farmers market or community gathering space, and working to attract economic investment to this part of the city.

As for the park, soon the city says it will also unveil some type of memorial recognizing little Makaylah Brent, who lost her life far too soon.