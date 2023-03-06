Man convicted of murder in connection with Del Paso Heights shooting that killed girl, 9

SACRAMENTO — A man suspected of shooting a killing a 9-year-old girl at a North Sacramento park in 2020 has been convicted of murder and other charges.

On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced that Hands was convicted of murder charges in connection to the deadly drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights. On October 3, 2020, Lais pulled up to the park in his car, got out, and then allegedly fired nine times.

Hands was convicted by a jury of murder, attempted murder with a firearm and causing great bodily injury, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The D.A.'s office says Hands was allegedly shooting at a rival gang member but instead shot 9-year-old Makaylah Brent, killing her instantly. A second, unidentified shooter who was with Hands, stayed in the car and shot twice from a .40 caliber handgun.

During the shooting, three other children, including a 7-year-old girl, were also hurt.

Hands was already in police custody on a separate charge when he was identified as the suspect in the park shooting. A homicide charge in connection to the Mama Marks Park shooting was then added.

Hands' prior strike conviction for assault with a semi-automatic firearm will be weighed at the sentencing hearing, which is set for May 5 at 1:30 p.m., the D.A.'s office says.

He faces a maximum sentence of 144 years and 4 months to life in prison.