Sierra schools kick off April with snow day. These are the schools closed on Tuesday.

It's no April Fools' joke. Serious snow has prompted a number of Northern California high country schools to declare a snow day on Tuesday.

The following schools have announced they will be closed:

-Pollock Pines Elementary School District

-Silver Fork Elementary School District

-Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

A significant storm is hitting the region and is expected to have impacts that will linger throughout the day.

Moderate to heavy mountain snow is forecasted, adding to the dumping the Sierra has already received over the past day.

Highlighting just how much snow has fallen, Sugar Bowl Resort reported Tuesday morning that they had received 16" of fresh powder over the past 24 hours.

Chain controls are also in effect on all major Sierra highways. Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 have seen traffic being held early Tuesday afternoon due to spinouts. Drivers should check road conditions before heading out.