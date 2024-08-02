Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall impresses 49ers early in training camp

PIX Now afternoon edition 8-2-24 PIX Now afternoon edition 8-2-24 07:31

The decision to draft receiver Ricky Pearsall 31st overall looked like a luxury more than an immediate need for the San Francisco 49ers back in April.

But the longer Brandon Aiyuk's contract "hold in" goes on, the more Pearsall might be needed to produce as a rookie on what should be one of the NFL's most productive offenses.

Pearsall has shown good flashes early in camp, even earning some encouraging words from veterans who are typically reticent to shower too much praise on a player in his first camp.

"I don't like to compliment rookies too much, but I like his game," cornerback Isaac Yiadom said. "I think he got some confidence, too. He got some dog in him, so he knows it. He knows he's pretty good. I just hope that he continues to work. That's the thing I like about him. He just goes to work. He just shuts up and he just goes to work."

While the Niners may have appeared to have more pressing needs in the draft in the trenches, they opted to add another playmaker to a high-powered offense instead of fortifying the offensive line or defense.

Stepping into coach Kyle Shanahan's offense isn't easy for any rookie, especially at receiver where Shanahan is particularly demanding of what players do without the ball in their hands, whether it's running routes with precision or blocking in the running game.

"I think I've took big strides since I've got here," Pearsall said. "In the beginning, yes it was a little difficult. Coming into an offense like this, that's very complex, there's a lot to it. Trying to learn it all in one day is impossible. So I just kind of told myself that over and over again and just each day how I can get better and improve and knowing the playbook."

Since missing the first block of practice while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered preparing for camp, Pearsall has been ramping up his work this week. He has shown a good ability to get open against different coverages and made an impressive juggling catch earlier this week on a sideline throw.

Pearsall is one of several receivers taking advantage of Aiyuk's prolonged absence and has impressed his coaches with his route running and willingness to block in the run game.

"We're really happy with his progress so far," Shanahan said.

Shanahan had no update on the status of contract talks with Aiyuk or holdout left tackle Trent Williams and downplayed his handshake at practice on Wednesday with Aiyuk that was highly circulated on social media.

"We walked by each other and that's how we greet each other. A bro hug," Shanahan said. "Nothing more."

Aiyuk hasn't practiced yet all camp as he seeks a new contract. But he is taking part in meetings and has been a resource for Pearsall, his teammate for one season in college at Arizona State in 2019.

Pearsall said Aiyuk has been giving him tips in the film room and about how to adjust to the pros.

"I definitely ask him questions. He's one of the best receivers in the league," Pearsall said. "Any kind of information I can get from him, it's going to only benefit my game. He was a guy that I got to look up to as a freshman coming in. ... Now it kind of just wrapped back around and we're here together."

Pearsall became a productive receiver in college after Aiyuk left for the pros, spending his final two seasons at Florida. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season and finished his career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

Along with Aiyuk, Pearsall is also leaning on quarterback Brock Purdy. His locker is next to Purdy's and he asks frequent questions about how he can improve or about intricacies of the playbook.

"Once you start seeing it through a quarterback's lens and it just becomes that much easier for a receiver," he said.

Josh Dubow contributed to this report.