New Jersey imam critically wounded in shooting outside Newark mosque

NEWARK, N.J. -- An imam was shot Wednesday morning outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey.

Police said the imam was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. 

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:15 a.m. near the corner of Camden Street and South Orange Avenue.

Hours later, police could be seen posted outside the entrance to Masjid Muhammad mosque. 

So far, there's no word on a suspect or a motive. 

First published on January 3, 2024 / 6:57 AM PST

