Monday's Show Info. (7/18/22)

SMUD Giving Monday at the Fair

July 18 & 25, from 11am-3pm

Bring 3 Non-Perishable Items

Get Free Same-Day Admission

1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento

http://www.calexpostatefair.com

http://www.calexpostatefair.com/fair/smud-giving-mondays-at-the-fair/

Summer At The Ranch

Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm

10700 CA 120, Oakdale

IG: Green_Earth_Aromatherapy

FB: greeneartharoma

http://www.greeneartharomatherapy.com



New in the Neighborhood: Bank of Hype

http://www.bankofhype.com

Instagram and Facebook @bankofhype

SMartiPAINTS CRAFTS

Summer At The Ranch

Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm

10700 CA 120, Oakdale

IG & FB: SMartiPaints Crafts

Epic Sports Cards

http://www.facebook.com/groups/epicsportscards

Instagram & Twitter: @Breaksbyepic

Golden Pond Water Plants

3275 Sierra College Blvd, Loomis

Open Thursday-Sunday, 10am-4pm

http://www.goldenpondwaterplants.com



New in the Neighborhood

River City Pop Shop

5493 Carlson Dr., Suite A

Sacramento

Instagram: @rivercitypopshop

Summer At The Ranch

Saturday, 7/23, 9am – 3pm

10700 CA 120, Oakdale

Unique Gem Creations

FB: Unique Gem Creations

IG: unique_gem_creations

http://www.uniquegemcreations.com

FB & IG: Classic Princess Parties

http://www.classicprincessparties.com

Safetytown Returns

http://www.elkgrovepd.org/community/kids_and_teens/safety_town_



Emigh Hardware

3555 El Camino Ave

Sacramento

(916) 482-1900

http://www.emigh.com