Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers says it's his "intention" to play for New York Jets next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- After 18 years with the team, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he intends to hang up the cheese and head to the Big Apple.

In an interview on YouTube's The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers said the decision was made late last week.

"Since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said.

Aaron Rodgers say on @PatMcAfeeShow he went into the darkness "90% retiring. ...But it was clear to me at that point, while the #Packers were saying the right thing public, they were going to move on. Says he wishes he had heard they wanted to move on earlier. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Rodgers says he has't been holding anything up and that it's the "compensation that the Packers are trying to get." He says he's still under contract with Wisconsin.

It's the exact same move that was made by previous Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who went to New York for just one season in 2008 before crossing the aisle and joining the Minnesota Vikings.

And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The news comes days after reports that the Miami Dolphins signed former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "Jordan (Love) is going to be a great player, he's a great kid, they got a good young team." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005, when he was drafted 24th overall. Throughout his career, he brought the team plenty of success stories, including a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a game that also saw Rodgers win the MVP Award.

Rodgers also made headlines off the field as well, through a string of high-profile relationships with actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, as well as former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

He also raised eyebrows during the COVID-19 pandemic when he said he would not be receiving the vaccine.