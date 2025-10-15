Folsom man accused of having gun in school zone faces federal charges

The Folsom man accused of having a gun in a school zone and making threats at a campus was arrested by federal agents on Thursday, officials said.

The Folsom Police Department said officers, in coordination with agents from the FBI's Sacramento Field Office, arrested Curt Taras, 53, for allegedly possessing a firearm in a school zone.

Taras is expected to make his first appearance in federal court on Friday.

This latest arrest stems from a September 24 incident when Taras was taken into custody after allegedly making threats at Folsom High School. At the time, police say he was found with a loaded firearm, a high-capacity magazine, and a knife. He was later released on bail.

Just weeks later, on Monday, October 13, Taras was arrested again, this time near Sandra J. Gallardo Elementary School, which was not in session that day. He was reportedly unarmed but was accused of violating a restraining order unrelated to the schools.

Taras was released on bail again the following day and spoke to CBS Sacramento hours after he returned home. He said he is a licensed gun owner and a military veteran who went to Folsom High, where his son attends, after hearing about vandalism.

Concern among local parents has been high, with many expressing frustration over Taras' release and lingering fears about school safety.

Law enforcement officials say they're continuing to work closely with the Folsom Cordova Unified School District to ensure the safety of students and staff.