Folsom man arrested after allegedly making threats at school

A man who allegedly wouldn't leave the Folsom High campus after school hours until 911 was called has been arrested – with authorities alleging they found him with a number of weapons.

The Folsom Police Department says they were called to the school just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with officers being told that a man was walking on the Folsom High campus and was making threatening statements.

Police say the man was seen by a varsity basketball player in the gym's hallway. The player told their coach and the coach then confronted the man, telling him to leave campus.

With the man allegedly not leaving, the coach called 911.

It was then that the man left, police say, with officers eventually catching up to him about a quarter mile down the road at a strip mall along Iron Point Road.

Officers arrested the man, who has been identified as 53-year-old Folsom resident Curt Taras.

"We want to thank the individuals who recognized the seriousness of the situation and promptly reported it. Their quick action helped officers locate and detain the suspect and ensure everyone on campus was safe," Folsom police said in a statement.

Police have booked Taras on charges of criminal threats, possession of a concealed firearm in vehicle, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm near a school, possession of a knife on a school campus, and a violation of a court order.