Man accused of making threats at Folsom High arrested again after being spotted at elementary school

A man accused of making threats recently at Folsom High School was arrested again while out on bail, this time for allegedly being on another school campus in violation of a court order.

The Folsom Police Department said officers received a call just after 2 p.m. on Monday reporting that a person not permitted on campus had been seen at Gallardo Elementary. Although it was a non-student day, some individuals were on campus for other activities.

Police say the person had left the area before officers arrived. After an investigation, officers identified the individual as 53-year-old Curt Taras of Folsom. He was arrested for violating a court order and will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

Taras was previously arrested in late September after investigators said he refused to leave the Folsom High campus after hours while making threatening statements. Police said they found a firearm, a high-capacity magazine and a knife in Taras' possession.

Taras was arraigned on charges related to the Folsom High incident on October 7 and has been out on bail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.