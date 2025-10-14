Man accused of making threats at Folsom High speaks out after rearrest, posting bail

There are some fears in Folsom where the man accused of making threats at a high school was arrested again, this time near an elementary school. He has since been released on bail.

The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon at Sandra J Gallardo Elementary, just down the street from Folsom High.

There were no children on campus, as it was an off day for school. Folsom police said Curt Taras was arrested for violating a restraining order that had nothing to do with school campuses.

Police said Taras did not have a gun on him when he was spotted on Gallardo's campus.

CBS13 spoke exclusively with Taras at his home hours after he bailed out of jail.

"I don't mean any harm. I just get nervous," Taras said.

Last month, police arrested Taras for making threats on the campus of Folsom High School. Police later found a loaded handgun and magazines in his car.

Taras told CBS13 that he is going through a divorce and cannot legally see his son but met with him anyway on Monday. He said his son attends Folsom High, so when he heard about vandalism there last month, he claims he started to do his own investigating.

CBS13 asked Taras why he had a gun and ammunition in his car the day he was wandering around Folsom High.

"I am a licensed gun owner, and it was parked off campus," Taras said. "So many of these things happen, and I took an oath to defend our country and the Constitution. If something happens, I will go in."

Many Folsom parents told CBS13 they were too afraid to send their children to school this week, knowing Taras is out on bail.

"This man has so many red flags that he is a danger to us, yet he is being able to walk free at this time," said Rachel Hallock, who has a child in Transitional Kindergarten at Gallardo Elementary.

Marissa Lynch said she is disheartened and won't send her kindergarten or 2nd-grader back to school until she has more information.

"We don't really know if he's being watched," Lynch said. "We don't even really know where he is."

Folsom police spokesperson Diedre McAuliff said the department could not say whether or not Taras was being watched at home.

McAuliff said they have extra police officers on campuses, and they are working closely with the school district.

"Almost trust that we are doing everything that we are capable of," McAuliff said.

The Folsom-Cordova School District released a statement with police about the incident and how both are working to keep schools safe and secure. The statement said additional police officers have been strategically deployed, in addition to school resource officers.

"We are also working closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure steps are taken to keep our schools safe. We understand information has been circulating, particularly online and this has caused anxiety with parents and students," the school district said in the statement. "Your children's safety is why we work together every day. We will keep you informed."

"I think the secrecy is creating more anxiety and hysteria than the initial threat even caused," Lynch said.

CBS13 asked Taras what his message was to parents who are afraid to send their children to school, knowing that he is not behind bars right now.

"I am going to self-isolate here," Taras said. "I am going to attend my veteran care. I got court dates, but I am not going near any schools even though my son goes there."

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said it plans to request that bail be denied during Taras' arraignment on October 15 at 1:30 p.m. It says they did the same after he was initially arrested in September.

The district attorney's office also said that the Folsom police confiscated all of Taras' outstanding firearms after his September arrest.

"I am just in a panic trauma response, I think, so I am going to the veteran's hospital to get some therapy. I am staying home. I don't want to go anywhere anymore," Taras said.