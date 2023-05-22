Carmelo Anthony announces retirement from NBA after 2 decades

NEW YORK -- Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 20 seasons with the league.

The 10-time All Star made the announcement Monday on his social media.

"Now, the time has come for me to say goodbye -- to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride," he said. "With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me."

Anthony, known to fans as "Melo," spent much of his career with the New York Knicks. He was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn and later attended Syracuse University.

He made his debut with the Denver Nuggets in 2003 before coming to New York in 2010.

He was trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 and went on to play for the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.