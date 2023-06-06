Maps, satellite images show Canadian wildfire smoke enveloping parts of U.S. with hazardous air

Smoke from Canada wildfires fills U.S. Smoke from Canada wildfires causes hazardous conditions along East Coast 03:13

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is continuing to cause poor air quality in the central and northeastern U.S. — and maps and satellite images are showing the large-scale impact of the blazes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said one of its satellites showed the smoke being "swept up" by a swirling system, sending it across the U.S. Northeast.

The National Weather Service said "not a great deal of air quality improvement" was expected Thursday as plumes continue to move southward. One map from the weather service showed that air quality rated "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" was expected for much of the Northeast. For many other states farther west, "moderate" air quality was expected on Thursday.

Not a great deal of air quality improvement is anticipated tomorrow as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada continues to filter southward.

Visit https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q for details. pic.twitter.com/Op0shyhAZ1 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 7, 2023

"Widespread smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to bring hazardous air quality levels across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including major metro areas along the I-95 corridor." the National Weather Service said.

Air quality alerts have been issued for parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as the Great Lakes/Ohio Valley region, it said, adding that air quality was expected to decrease Thursday over Georgia and Alabama.

Wildfire smoke swirling around an upper level Low over New England is depicted in the smoke forecast for today. Hazardous air quality levels are forecast for much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including major metro areas along the I-95 corridor. https://t.co/nCd0zl3kwi pic.twitter.com/kt451APVdd — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 8, 2023

New York City and much of New York state was facing "unhealthy" air quality Thursday, after being blanketed Wednesday in an orange haze. City leaders have called it an environmental and health crisis, CBS News New York reported.

Forecasters said smoke conditions were not expected to change a great deal through the weekend.

The weather pattern is not going to change much through the weekend. A stalled low-pressure system near Maine and the Canadian Maritime Provinces will sustain northerly winds from the fires in Quebec, directing the smoke into portions of the northeastern U.S. pic.twitter.com/Z1kzXnBz3T — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

"I think we're going to see this go on for another day or two," New York State Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said Thursday morning. He urged New Yorkers to stay indoors or wear a mask if going outside.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said 1 million N95 masks would be made available at state facilities Thursday morning, with 400,000 being distributed to New Yorkers at subway stations, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, state parks and New York's Javits Center.

Late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, Philadelphia had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, with an Air Quality Index of 447, CBS Philadelphia reported.

One map showed parts of Pennsylvania on Thursday being hit hard. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, urged people to take precautions.

Here's where the air quality index as of 6am this morning from https://t.co/UPytt3ltRQ



We urge folks to take precautions this morning. pic.twitter.com/RUz3PIuT4Q — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 8, 2023

More than 100 wildfires are burning across the Canadian border in Quebec and Ottawa, with more than 9.3 million acres "charred," The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams said on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday. And the smoke that has since drifted to the U.S. "could last for a while."

The National Weather Service advised people in the region to monitor their local air quality forecasts before spending time outdoors.

"Poor air quality can be hazardous," NWS tweeted. "Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren't doing yourself more harm than good."