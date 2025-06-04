Auburn business helping prevent spread of golden mussels through sanitization process

How an Auburn business is helping prevent the spread of golden mussels

GRAINTE BAY – Lakes across Northern California are stepping up inspections in an urgent effort to keep invasive golden mussels from contaminating local lakes and reservoirs.

The mussels were first discovered in the San Joaquin Delta last October, and now there's growing concern that they could spread to Folsom Lake and Lake Tahoe.

At The Boat House in Auburn, owner Eddie Medeiros is among those leading the charge in prevention. He's hard at work sanitizing watercraft using water heated to 120 degrees, the temperature required to kill any trace of the golden mussel. Medeiros said he handles at least 14 appointments a day.

"I've been working 9 to 9. I just want everyone to have the opportunity to get on the water," Medeiros said.

He's one of only a few local dealers recently certified to inspect and sanitize boats. This gives boaters a chance to get back on Folsom Lake right away, rather than having to go through a 30-day quarantine.

"The timing couldn't be more perfect. It's like drinking from a fire hose," he added.

While Lake Tahoe has had similar inspection protocols in place for years, an environmental group is asking for even more vigilance.

"We really need to be on edge about the golden mussel. We're really concerned," said Laura Patten with Keep Tahoe Blue.

Patten warns that the mussels can cling to more than just motorboats. Kayaks, paddleboards, inflatable floaties, and even fishing gear can carry the tiny invasive species.

Though the risk from non-motorized equipment is lower, officials are urging everyone to thoroughly clean any gear they bring near the water.

"Because once they're in Lake Tahoe, they would be impossible to remove," Patten said.

Golden mussels are tough and adaptable, capable of surviving in a wide range of temperatures. They spread quickly, threaten native species, and can increase nutrients in the water.

"When you think about the golden mussel, it could turn Lake Tahoe from blue to green," Patten said.

At Folsom Lake, boat inspections are required at two launch points: Granite Bay and Browns Ravine. Anyone who skips the process could face fines.

This is the first time a program like this has been implemented at Folsom Lake, and officials said it's efficient and necessary.

"There've been some challenges we've had to work through, but we're making it work, and I think the process is very quick for folks," said Chief Barry Smith with the Gold Fields District.