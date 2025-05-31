Invasive golden mussels found on boat during Lake Tahoe inspection

ALPINE MEADOWS – Invasive golden mussels were intercepted during an inspection at a Lake Tahoe-area station, making it the first time golden mussels were intercepted in the area, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said.

The golden mussels were found on a 65-foot vessel that went through the Alpine Meadows inspection station on Friday. That boat will be held under quarantine until officials deem it risk-free.

"Golden mussels pose an extreme threat to Lake Tahoe and the waters of the region and it is critical that everyone stay vigilant and always Clean, Drain, and Dry all watercraft and equipment when visiting new areas," said Dennis Zabaglo, the aquatic invasive species program manager for the TRPA.

Since March, all boats that enter the waters of Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake and Echo Lake must go through an inspection procedure. The TRPA said if the golden mussels enter the lake, they could "irreversibly harm Lake Tahoe's recreation, water quality, and native ecosystem."

This comes after golden mussels were discovered at the Port of Stockton, marking the first such discovery in North America.

The TRPA says the farthest south that golden mussels have been detected in California is Bakersfield.

Some areas, such as Folsom Lake, mandate that boats must go through a 30-day quarantine before entering the water.