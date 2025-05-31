Watch CBS News
Local News

Invasive golden mussels found on boat during Lake Tahoe inspection

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ALPINE MEADOWS – Invasive golden mussels were intercepted during an inspection at a Lake Tahoe-area station, making it the first time golden mussels were intercepted in the area, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said.

The golden mussels were found on a 65-foot vessel that went through the Alpine Meadows inspection station on Friday. That boat will be held under quarantine until officials deem it risk-free. 

"Golden mussels pose an extreme threat to Lake Tahoe and the waters of the region and it is critical that everyone stay vigilant and always Clean, Drain, and Dry all watercraft and equipment when visiting new areas," said Dennis Zabaglo, the aquatic invasive species program manager for the TRPA.

golden-mussels.png
TRPA

Since March, all boats that enter the waters of Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake and Echo Lake must go through an inspection procedure. The TRPA said if the golden mussels enter the lake, they could "irreversibly harm Lake Tahoe's recreation, water quality, and native ecosystem."

This comes after golden mussels were discovered at the Port of Stockton, marking the first such discovery in North America. 

The TRPA says the farthest south that golden mussels have been detected in California is Bakersfield. 

Some areas, such as Folsom Lake, mandate that boats must go through a 30-day quarantine before entering the water. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.