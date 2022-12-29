Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Storm continues to move across Northern California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A powerful storm is approaching the greater Sacramento region.

 

Sacramento County sandbag locations

Residents living in unincorporated Sacramento County have four self-service sandbag sites now open ahead of the storm. 

The locations are at the Branch Center, Orangevale Community Center, Westside Park, and the Wilton Fire Station. 

Officials say sand and bags are provided at the locations; residents just need to bring a shovel.

Here is the full list of sandbag locations in Sacramento County. Click here to see which locations are open. (Information subject to change.)

  • County Branch Center
    3847  Branch Center Rd., Sacramento
  • Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center
    14273 River Rd., Walnut Grove  
  • Jose P. Rizal Community Center
    7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento
  • Point Pleasant United Methodist Church
    3329 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove 
  • Orangevale Community Center
    6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale
      
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106
    2200 Park Towne Cir., Sacramento
  • Westside Park
    6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda
  • Wilton Fire Station

    10661 Alta Mesa Rd., Wilton

By CBS13 Staff
 

Alert for possible flooding issued for Solano County

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible flooding in Solano County that may start on Friday morning and continue through late Saturday night. 

By Christopher Baker
CBS13 Staff
