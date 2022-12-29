First Alert Weather: Storm continues to move across Northern California

First Alert Weather: Storm continues to move across Northern Californiaget the free app
A powerful storm is approaching the greater Sacramento region.
Sacramento County sandbag locations
Residents living in unincorporated Sacramento County have four self-service sandbag sites now open ahead of the storm.
The locations are at the Branch Center, Orangevale Community Center, Westside Park, and the Wilton Fire Station.
Officials say sand and bags are provided at the locations; residents just need to bring a shovel.
Here is the full list of sandbag locations in Sacramento County. Click here to see which locations are open. (Information subject to change.)
- County Branch Center
3847 Branch Center Rd., Sacramento
- Jean Harvie Senior Citizen & Community Center
14273 River Rd., Walnut Grove
- Jose P. Rizal Community Center
7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento
- Point Pleasant United Methodist Church
3329 Point Pleasant Rd., Elk Grove
- Orangevale Community Center
6826 Hazel Ave., Orangevale
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #106
2200 Park Towne Cir., Sacramento
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #55
7776 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento
- Westside Park
6555 West 2nd St., Rio Linda
- Wilton Fire Station
10661 Alta Mesa Rd., Wilton
Alert for possible flooding issued for Solano County
The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible flooding in Solano County that may start on Friday morning and continue through late Saturday night.