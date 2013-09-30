Risk and Reward
Candid notes from the frontlines of CBS News' Emmy-nominated Original Reporting
Anjelica Huston: Of royal Hollywood blood
In a new memoir the Oscar-winning actress tells of growing up as part of an acting and filmmaking dynasty
"An illegal trade"
Holly Williams tells of how she and her team used a hidden camera to film illegal ivory trade in a Cairo market. Despite her fears of being caught, traders were so keen to sell ivory that they were not suspicious and even showed how some Chinese customers smuggle the contraband.
"We were trapped"
To shoot their stories in a Damascus suburb off limits to Western journalists, Elizabeth Palmer and her producer crept out of their hotel and planned to sneak back before they were missed. They awoke the following morning to find the Syrian military had closed all roads back to Damascus, but Palmer tells how this problem turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
"Village surrounded by thugs"
After blind Chinese human rights activist Chen Guangcheng fled his village, Holly Williams wanted to get to the bottom of how he escaped. Thugs blocked the entrance to the village during the day, but Williams and her team made their way in at night. In emotional interviews, Chen's family told of the harassment they faced and showed how Chen got away.
"Painful and profound moment"
Clarissa Ward explains how living with families during her reporting on the vicious fighting inside Syria made the experience much more profound. She describes sitting in a room full of women as a gun battle raged outside and tells of their reaction to news that the man of the house had been killed.
Piecing together deadly attack on U.S. consulate in Benghazi
After the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in an assault on the U.S. consulate, Charlie D'Agata made it inside the compound. A Libyan security guard said the attack had the marks of a planned assault, while neighbors said they felt shame for what happened.
Ivory poaching: Dramatic effort to save elephants as Cairo's illegal ivory trade booms
In Kenya, M. Sanjayan showed how conservationists are taking desperate measures to save elephants from ivory poachers. Holly Williams went under cover to report on the illegal ivory trade in Cairo that is driven by wealthy Chinese, who prize ivory as a status symbol.
Inside Syria: War encroaches on Damascus with no end in sight
As fighting intensified, residents of the Syrian capital clung to the routine of normal life. Elizabeth Palmer made her way to Homs and to a Damascus suburb under siege, reporting on what life was like for families and rebels under constant assault.
The Fight for Idlib: Rebels willing to die for democracy
The Assad dictatorship banned independent reporting, but Clarissa Ward got to the battle lines to report on opposition fighters. While rebels with no military training were up against a sophisticated army, the fighters said there was no turning back after 40 years of repression.
Inside the ruined U.S. Consulate in Libya
It's still not clear who was behind the attack that killed four Americans at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Charlie D'Agata gets a look inside the torched consulate and speaks with a Libyan security guard who was shot during onslaught.
Chinese activist Chen's family face uncertain future
Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng has resettled in New York with his wife and children. But, as Holly Williams reports, the rest of his family still faces an uncertain future in China.