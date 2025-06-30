Watch CBS News
Six people killed in plane crash near Youngstown, Ohio

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Six people are dead after a small plane crashed in northeastern Ohio on Sunday.

The plane crash happened Sunday morning in Howland Township, just two miles away from the end of the runway at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the small plane, a Cessna 441 twin-engine, was carrying two crew members and four passengers and crashed just seven minutes after taking off.

kdka-howland-township-deadly-plane-crash-wkbn.jpg
Six people were killed on Sunday when a small plane crashed near Youngstown, Ohio. Smoke from the crash was captured on a WKBN weather camera at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. WKBN

Officials at a press conference following the crash said the incident was devastating, especially to the aviation community.

"I can't think of better people, and so our community is at a great loss, and there were really wonderful people," said Anthony Travena, Executive Director of the Western Reserve Port Authority. "It's a very tight-knit community. So, all those in the aviation community have reached out, and these are really important people to us."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are leading the investigation into what caused the deadly crash. 

The identifies of those killed in the crash haven't been released.

