Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation.

"I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.

Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.

The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.

First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.

The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 7:53 PM

