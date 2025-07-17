Wyndham Clark banned from Oakmont Country Club for damaging locker during U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark has been suspended from attending Oakmont Country Club after damaging a locker at the club during the U.S. Open last month, according to a new report.

Golf Digest reports that Oakmont president John Lynch recently sent a letter notifying the members that the locker incident has led to Clark no longer being allowed on Oakmont property.

"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board," the letter said.

Lynch said that Clark's reinstatement would be contingent on a number of things, including paying for the damages at the club, making a contribution to the charity that the club's board chooses, and completing counseling or anger management.

The week after the U.S. Open where Clark missed the cut, he said he regretted the damage done to the century-old locker he was using at the club, his second act of frustration that caused damage at a major this year.

"I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened," Clark said the week after the U.S. Open. "But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up."

Oakmont Country Club, one of the storied venues in the game of golf, has hosted the U.S. Open a record ten times and is poised to host the event again in 2033, the year Clark's automatic exemptions into the tournament run out.

Clark burst into prominence in 2023 with two victories, including the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He also earned a spot on the Ryder Cup team that year.

He currently sits 22nd in the standings for the upcoming Ryder Cup where the top six players will automatically make the team.