WPIAL softball championships: Mohawk wins first WPIAL title

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The WPIAL has crowned all six of its softball championships for the 2024 season.

The six games were played on Thursday and Friday at PennWest California's Lilley Field, and featured a school winning its third consecutive WPIAL title and another school taking home its first WPIAL championship.

Neshannock's threepeat

For the third straight year, the Neshannock Lady Lancers are the queens of 2A in the WPIAL.

It was a battle of aces with Neshannock's Addyson Frye (14-0) and Bentworth's Sydney Gonglik (17-1) going head-to-head with a championship on the line.

There was a lot of hype going into the game and after all was said and done, it was business as usual for Neshannock, who are now 70-1 over their last 71 games and still undefeated heading into the PIAA state playoffs.

Your undefeated 2024 WPIAL Class 2A champion Neshannock Lancers:

Frye struck out 12 batters and only allowed three hits en route to the 3-0 win.

Mohawk wins first WPIAL championship

For the first time in program history, Mohawk took home a WPIAL title, beating South Park 9-2 on Friday in the 3A championship game on Friday.

Reagan Magno went the distance for Mohawk, allowing six hits and one earned run over seven innings. Eight players had an RBI for Mohawk, led by two RBIs from Alivia Hare.

Leading 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, Mohawk broke the game open with a five-run fifth to secure the glory.

Elizabeth Forward gets over the hump after three late-season disappointments

After three years of disappointments in the semifinals or championship round in 4A, Elizabeth Forward has gotten over the hump and won a WPIAL championship title.

Prior to Thursday evening, Elizabeth Forward last won a title in 2019.

In the the three seasons that followed the canceled 2020 season, Elizabeth Forward found themselves on the short end of the WPIAL 4A semifinals twice and championship game once -- but this year, the Warriors turned the tides.

Shelby’s time to shine.



Elizabeth Forward pitcher Shelby Telegdy celebrates after hitting a 1st inning home run against Hampton in the WPIAL 4A Championship on May 30th, 2024 at Cal U’s Lilley Field.



Telegdy went 2-for-3 and struck out 6 batters in the 10-2 win for EF. pic.twitter.com/PzKYvGPVIv — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) May 31, 2024

Shelby Telegdy's big bat gave Elizabeth Forward an early lead and standout sophomore Julia Resnik added some runs of her own.

The pair of big hitters combined for four hits in the 10-2 win over Hampton.

Chartiers-Houston wins 9th WPIAL softball title

Chartiers-Houston beat Union 9-5 on Friday in the 1A championship game to secure its 9th WPIAL softball championship.

After a four-run bottom of the fifth inning from Union to cut Chartiers-Houston's lead to 6-5, Chartiers-Houston scored three in the top of the sixth inning to create distance.

Ella Richey and Zaylee Fonner had two RBIs each for Chartiers-Houston.

Union was seeking its third consecutive WPIAL title.

Chartiers-Houston has won seven WPIAL titles in 1A and two in 2A.

Armstrong's bats come alive in comeback win over Thomas Jefferson

A comeback effort from Armstrong led the Riverhawks to their second WPIAL 5A championship in three years on Thursday.

It was a back and forth start to the title game with Armstrong taking a 2-0 lead before the underdog Thomas Jefferson Jaguars battled back, eliminated the deficit, and turned it into a 3-2 lead of their own.

With two innings to go and a one-run lead, Thomas Jefferson was trying to hold onto their lead, that's when Armstrong's bats came alive.

A home run from Madison Baker put Armstrong back in the lead before they blew the game open with their seven-run 6th inning.

Armstrong catcher Abigail Bauer is mobbed by her teammates as she hits home plate after hitting a home run during the WPIAL 5A Championship against Thomas Jefferson on May 30th, 2024 at PennWest California's Lilley Field. Mike Darnay/KDKA

TJ was unable to rally back in the top of the 7th, giving Armstrong their second WPIAL championship in school history.

Seneca Valley wins 2nd WPIAL title in three years

Seneca Valley defeated Norwin 4-3 in eight inning innings on Friday to secure the 6A WPIAL title.

Kylie Staudt's walk-off single in the extra frame lifted Seneva Valley to its second WPIAL championship in three seasons. She finished the game 4 for 4 with two RBIs.

Seneca Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 3-3.