Watch live: Penn Hills vs. Aliquippa high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania and this week's Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week will come to you live from Aliquippa as the Quips host visiting Penn Hills.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above.

Junior quarterback Marques Council, a Yale commit, has played a big part in leading Aliquippa this season, who head into tonight's game with a 2-1 record.

Council has thrown for 491 yards in Aliquippa's three games, also rushing for 138 yards.

Aliquippa, with Mike Warfield back on the sidelines this year, opened their season with a 42-7 win over Belle Vernon.

The following week, the Quips struggled to get their offense going, falling 23-7 to undefeated Avonworth, but bounced back a week ago with a 19-6 win against Mars.

Aliquippa has been ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 4A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

For Penn Hills, the Indians got their first win of the season last week against Fox Chapel after opening the year with three straight losses against New Castle, Woodland Hills, and North Allegheny, scoring only seven total points in the three games.

Jayshon Taylor and Devenis Harris have split time for Penn Hills at the quarterback position.

Kickoff at Aliquippa High School's Heinz Field is set for 7:00.

