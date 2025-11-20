Driver accused of hitting work zone flagger in Fayette County

A work zone flagger was rushed to the hospital this week after being hit by a car in Fayette County.

It happened along West Crawford Avenue in Dunbar Township. State police said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Garrett Rutter, allegedly told troopers that he fell asleep behind the wheel when he hit the worker.

Construction crews have been working to replace the water lines in the area and started the project about four weeks ago, according to the North Fayette County Municipal Authority.

The water authority contracted Sanner Excavating to do the work. That company is in charge of hiring flaggers. KDKA-TV called to ask what company the flaggers worked for but has not gotten a call back yet.

The flagger took to social media after she was rushed to Forbes Hospital, saying she has bruised ribs after getting hit. She claims the driver was speeding when she was hit, sending her airborne.

West Crawford Avenue has several cones and signs on both ends leading up to the construction that warn drivers of the upcoming single lane and work being done.

"I don't think people understand, or maybe take into consideration, it's a very dangerous job they have. They're working alongside the road. They're trying to maintain those roads so that we can travel around and move around Pennsylvania and not have damage to our vehicles and all the different things we have happen," Trooper Steve Limani said with the Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP is now urging drivers, especially ahead of the busy holiday season to slow down and be mindful of construction zones and crews working.

"It's very important that we stay cognizant and diligent, that we pay attention to the workers to make sure that they can go home to their families at the end of every shift," Limani said.

Rutter is facing two citations, including careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

The water authority said crews will be along West Crawford Avenue for another four weeks to complete the project.