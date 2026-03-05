Woodland Hills School District superintendent placed on unpaid leave stemming from internal investigation

The Woodland Hills school board has voted to move their superintendent from paid leave to unpaid leave stemming from an internal district investigation.

Superintendent Joe Maluchnik had been on paid leave for the past three months during an internal investigation within the school district.

Last week, that investigation found evidence that Maluchnik engaged in sex discrimination and harassed multiple female employees, favoring male employees instead.

The investigation's findings also come on the heels of a similar complaint lodged by a female employee in the Wilkinsburg School District, where Maluchnik had served as an interim superintendent. Last week, the Wilkinsburg board approved an out-of-court settlement with that employee for an undisclosed amount.

One Woodland Hills board member claimed Maluchnik was really suspended for asking questions about district finances. Other members dispute that.

"This board member had no idea of anything he could've found, that he was going to blow a whistle," Melanie Timbers said. "I didn't know that. I wish that he had given us the opportunity to know that in executive meetings. Some people may have known, some board members. I'm telling you, this board member did not."

During a public comment period at Wednesday's meeting, some criticized the board for a lack of transparency.

"It's about the kids," one person said. "It seems to be that every time you put out a statement, it's always about transparency. Is it transparent that you wanted to wait until yesterday to announce this meeting when the media already knew about it on Friday and you announced it yesterday? Do you consider it transparent that you didn't tell anyone that was on the agenda today just now, before the public speaking here?"

Maluchnik has denied all all allegations and can request a hearing before the board.

In a statement, Maluchnik's attorney said his client "looks forward to presenting the full truth at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum."

"He remains committed to ethical leadership, fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, serving students and communities," the statement continued.