Investigation into Woodland Hills superintendent recommends termination, sources say

Three months ago, the Woodland Hills School Board put its superintendent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

Now, KDKA has learned that the investigation has concluded and is recommending that Superintendent Joe Maluchnik be terminated.

For the past several months, the board has been a lightning rod of controversy. The arrest of its president, who is accused of making $10,000 in unauthorized purchases on a Rankin Borough credit card, and allegations that Maluchnik has been suspended for raising questions about district contracts and finances.

However, KDKA has learned the investigation has concluded, sources saying it finds convincing evidence that Maluchnik engaged in sex discrimination and harassed multiple female employees, favoring male employees instead.

Sources said the report prepared by the firm Campbell Durant is recommending that Maluchnik be terminated. Sources said the school board reviewed the new findings in a closed session on Thursday and will be scheduling a special meeting next week to take action.

For the past three months, the board has declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, creating an information vacuum, with one board member stating Maluchnik was suspended for asking questions about district finances. But the report focused instead on his interactions with female employees. Its findings come on the heels of a similar complaint lodged by a female employee at the Wilkinsburg School District when Maluchnik served as interim superintendent there.

Just this week, the Wilkinsburg School Board approved an out-of-court settlement with the former employee for an undisclosed amount.

Throughout this process, Maluchnik and his attorney have declined to comment on this investigation and did not return phone calls on Friday. But if the board votes to terminate his contract, which has four years left on it, he will have the right to a hearing.