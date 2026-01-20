Controversy swirling in Woodland Hills School District

Controversy has been swirling in the Woodland Hills School District since November, when the board mysteriously put its new superintendent, Joe Maluchnik, on administrative leave, replacing him in an acting capacity with his assistant.

"There was no board vote. The public was not made aware of anything," John Jeffers, of Turtle Creek, said.

The board has offered no explanation for the moves, but an organized group of parents and taxpayers, including Jeffers, has been questioning past expenditures and contract awards by the board and believes Maluchnik is being forced out for raising those concerns.

"Because he found something they didn't want him to, and the school board is attempting to cover their tails and sweep things under the rug," Jeffers said.

After hearing from her constituents, state Rep. Abigail Salisbury is calling on the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to conduct a criminal investigation.

"They feel that their taxpayer dollars are funding two superintendent salaries, and there have been public accusations by some members of the school board, as well as members of the general community, about the way Woodland Hill school dollars may have been spent," Salisbury said.

The taxpayers' group has questioned a number of contracts, including the $20 million renovation of the Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy. The general contractor, FranJo Construction, recently submitted a change order for more than $600,000 after being ordered to pay workers prevailing wage.

FranJo did not return phone calls to KDKA, but Salisbury says this should have been part of the contract specifications and wants this and other contract awards to be investigated.

"I pray nothing is wrong, but even if nothing is wrong, the taxpayer needs to have confidence in the way their tax dollars are being spent," Salisbury said.

In response, board president Terri Lawson issued a statement, saying the district has no knowledge of misused public funds and is prohibited from discussing the superintendent's administrative leave.

"The Board understands the community's desire for information and shares the commitment to transparency in all matters where the law permits. We encourage Representative Salisbury to contact the District to discuss her specific concerns about District finances," Lawson said.

But Salisbury is not the only critic. Board member Darnika Reed is on the outs and has been censured by the board after raising similar concerns. She's questioned the district's issuance and use of procurement cards but says she has been denied her requests for an accounting of users and purchases.

"If for over a year, I can request these paper statements and you're refusing, what are you hiding?" Reed said.

Woodland Hills is now a school district in crisis, with parents and taxpayers demanding transparency and accountability. They will be taking those demands to the board on Wednesday night.