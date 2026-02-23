Investigation into former Woodland Hills superintendent concludes

The Woodland Hills school board has been a lightning rod of controversy since putting Superintendent Joe Maluchnik on administrative leave three months ago.

KDKA Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan has learned that the investigation has concluded as facts have emerged about the superintendent's troubles in another school district.

Investigation into Joe Maluchnik complete

Just last week, school board president Terri Lawson stepped down after being charged criminally with making $10,000 in unauthorized purchases on a Rankin Borough credit card. At the same time, the state Department of Education launched an audit into the district's bidding, contracting and procurement cards. All this is unfolding while the board has taken heat for an investigation into Superintendent Joe Maluchnik, whom they placed on administrative leave in November. The board has said it's prohibited by law from talking.

"Take my word for it," Woodland Hills school board vice president Karen Lyons said at a recent meeting. "There will be something that will come to the fore that will squash all of this and put it all to rest and then no one will have anything to say."

KDKA Investigates has learned that the investigation on Maluchnik has been completed and its findings are about to be presented to the board for action. Neither Maluchnik nor his attorney would comment, but sources say it concerns Maluchnik's interaction with at least one female employee. But KDKA has also learned Maluchnik's prior school district is expected to settle with a female employee who accused Maluchnik of sex discrimination.

Former district expected to settle

The Wilkinsburg school board has not yet published the agenda for tomorrow night's meeting, but sources say it will vote on a financial settlement with an unnamed employee.

Brenda Coyle was a reading specialist in the Wilkinsburg School District while Maluchnik served there as interim superintendent before taking the job at Woodland Hills. In a suit filed in federal court, Coyle and her attorneys claim Maluchnik gave stipends to male employees of equal standing but forced her to perform additional duties without compensation, and when she filed a discrimination complaint, Maluchnik became threatening and verbally abusive.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission upheld her claims, saying it found reasonable cause Maluchnik subjected Coyle and three other employees to harassment while the school district "was aware of Maluchnik's behavior and failed to take any action to prevent further harassment."

At least one Woodland Hills board member has contended Maluchnik has been put on leave for being a whistleblower about district finances. But Karen Lyons told reporters to look into a 2017 lawsuit Maluchnik filed against the Greensburg Salem School District, where he had worked as an associate principal.

According to the Tribune Review, the district paid Maluchnik a $225,000 settlement after he claimed he was blackballed from promotion there.

The investigation is expected to be reviewed by the board this week, pending action next week.