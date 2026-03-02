Superintendent accused of harassment says Woodland Hills school board is retaliating against him

A battle between the Woodland Hills school board and its sidelined superintendent is coming to a head.

An independent investigation recently found credible evidence that Superintendent Joe Maluchnik engaged in sex discrimination and recommends his dismissal.

But on Monday, Maluchnik fired back, accusing the school board of trying to remove him for raising concerns about the district's finances.

Superintendent Maluchnik is accusing the school board of "retaliation" and a "coordinated effort to remove him" for raising concerns about questionable contracts, buyouts, and irregular bidding processes.

The school board placed Maluchnik on administrative leave in November, pending the outcome of an investigation into undisclosed allegations against him.

KDKA-TV reported that the investigation has concluded and the board has been given a report finding credible evidence that Maluchnik harassed four female employees. The board has scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday night to take action on the report, which sources say finds cause for Maluchnik's dismissal.

It also comes on the heels of a similar complaint lodged by a female employee in the Wilkinsburg School District, where Maluchnik had served as an interim superintendent. Last week, the Wilkinsburg board approved an out-of-court settlement with that employee for an undisclosed amount.

But in a statement issued by his attorney, Maluchnik denies all of that, saying the charges have been trumped up. After becoming superintendent last year, he says he began uncovering questionable contracts and spending practices of the former administration.

"Beginning in September 2025, Dr. Maluchnik began raising concerns about questionable fiscal practices, including large administrative buyouts, unusual contracts, Sunshine Act issues, and potential irregularities in bidding processes. After asking for transparency and accountability, he experienced retaliation and a coordinated effort to remove him," the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say that, "Dr. Maluchnik firmly denies all allegations and looks forward to presenting the full truth at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum. He remains committed to ethical leadership, fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, serving students and communities."

The board is expected to vote on Wednesday to change Maluchnik's status from paid to unpaid leave, pending further action. According to Mauluchnik's contract, he has 30 days to request a hearing before the board.