Woodland Hills school board president resigns after being charged in Rankin theft case

The Woodland Hills School District said its board president has resigned after being charged and accused of theft from Rankin Borough last week.

The district said that Terri Lawson has resigned from her position stemming from theft by deception, forgery, tampering with records, and access device fraud charges filed that accused her of credit card misuse from when she was the manager of Rankin Borough.

Police said that Lawson charged nearly $10,000 of personal purchases on the borough's credit card last year at a number of different retailers including, but not limited to Lowe's, Amazon, Giant Eagle, Walmart, Sunoco, Sam's Club, ALDI, TJ Maxx, Big Lots, Olive Garden, Target, and Applebee's.

Lawson turned herself in to authorities last week and her attorney said she emphatically denies the allegations.

The Woodland Hills School District said that school leaders will take action at a meeting Wednesday evening to fill the board president vacancy.

"The Woodland Hills School Board remains steadfastly committed to transparency, accountability, and the continued excellence of education for all students in our District," the district said in an online statement. "We will continue to operate with integrity and always in the best interests of our school community and the students we serve."

Woodland Hills School District at center of controversy

While no allegations have been made about wrongdoing within the school district, Lawson had served as president of the board where Woodland Hills continues to operate under a cloud of controversy.

Superintendent Joe Maluchnik was placed on administrative leave last year and one board member said that the district leader was a whistleblower being railroaded for questioning past financial practices.

The district now says that Maluchnik's leave has been changed to military leave.

"His administrative and military leave is unrelated to any allegations of District fund misuse," the district said.

School leaders previously strongly denied that the district is misusing funds.