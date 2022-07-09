Watch CBS News
Women-Owned Market takes over the Strip District

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Strip District.

Women Who Rock is partnering with The Terminal for the Women-Owned Market and Concert Series.

This happens on the second Saturday of each month until September.

From three this afternoon until 6 PM, you can enjoy cocktails, food trucks, a shopping experience, and live music from Bryana Appley and Anna Hazo.

