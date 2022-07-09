Women-Owned Market takes over the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Strip District.
Women Who Rock is partnering with The Terminal for the Women-Owned Market and Concert Series.
This happens on the second Saturday of each month until September.
From three this afternoon until 6 PM, you can enjoy cocktails, food trucks, a shopping experience, and live music from Bryana Appley and Anna Hazo.
