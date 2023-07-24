Woman goes into labor at Picklesburgh festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The growing number of Picklesburgh visitors got even bigger when one woman went into labor during the festivities.
The Trib has reported EMS personnel transported the woman to a hospital. The baby's status is unknown.
Thirty-three people in total were treated throughout the weekend, with 16 being taken to the hospital to receive additional care.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.