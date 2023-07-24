Woman goes into labor at Picklesburgh festival

Dill-ivery! Women goes into labor at Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The growing number of Picklesburgh visitors got even bigger when one woman went into labor during the festivities.

The Trib has reported EMS personnel transported the woman to a hospital. The baby's status is unknown.

Thirty-three people in total were treated throughout the weekend, with 16 being taken to the hospital to receive additional care.