Woman and dog shocked running on sidewalk in Pittsburgh's Strip District

A routine run with her dog through Pittsburgh's Strip District almost ended in tragedy for one woman. Montana Mitchell says an electrical current radiating from a light pole sent her dog Denim into convulsions. She wound up in the hospital and wants to warn others.

On Tuesday, at a sidewalk light pole near the intersection of Smallman and 11th Streets, Mitchell said some sort of live electrical current sent Denim into full-body convulsions, acting like he was being tased.

Mitchell posted on Instagram saying, "I was shocked through him while trying to rip off his collar and drag him to safety." Both physically ended up OK, but are emotionally shaken.

KDKA Investigates learned it's a city-owned light pole. It appears to be missing the base piece that the other nearby light poles show.

"In the last couple of hours, we've begun an immediate investigation to understand what happened," said Dan Gilman, Mayor Corey O'Connor's chief of staff.

"The pole has been and was several days ago immediately taken offline so it is no longer a live pole, there's no threat to the public," he added.

A similar situation ended tragically almost two years ago to the day when Bob Robinson-Dassel's dog Nikki walked across a metal plate on the sidewalk of the Murray Avenue Bridge and died from electrocution.

At the time, the Gainey administration hired a consulting company that recommended, among other things, a complete inspection of Pittsburgh's streetlight system and an inventory of all city-owned streetlight equipment to prevent it from happening again.

But Gilman said the recommendation from nearly two years ago did not spark action.

"That never occurred," said Gilman. "So we gave a directive today to begin immediately implementing the entire plan that was issued previously, including an immediate survey of all streetlights, poles, mastheads, et cetera."

Gilman said some work was done after the previous dog's electrocution, particularly at junction boxes and bridges, "which was related to the last incident, but it was not a comprehensive city-wide analysis that was completed, which was the recommendation of the consultants at that time."

KDKA watched Friday as the company contracted with the city to work on its light poles, Allegheny City Electric, opened the light pole up and appeared to look at the wires inside.

When asked if this is a priority of the new administration, Gilman said this: "It's enough priority that we immediately authorized the work to start today. That's the priority. When you're talking about public safety issues, there's no time to wait."