Pittsburgh releases independent report after dog electrocuted to death on bridge. Read it here

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a dog was electrocuted to death on a bridge in Pittsburgh, the city says it plans on following the recommendations from an independent investigator released on Monday.

An inspector looked at the four electrical enclosures on Squirrel Hill's Murray Avenue Bridge and determined there was a low voltage current flow where the dog was electrocuted, the report from TopStep 1964 Consulting said. The inspector believes the ground conductor in that enclosure wasn't connected to any ground attachment.

"When the paw of the dog made contact with the lid of the first enclosure, one or more of his paws were in contact with the ground around the enclosure. This completed the path for the low voltage current to find ground," the inspector wrote.

The dog, named Nikki, was electrocuted when she walked across a metal plate on the sidewalk on Jan. 7. After her death, her owners demanded answers.

A Pittsburgh family wants answers after a routine walk around the neighborhood ended in the electrocution of their beloved dog, Nikki. (Photo: Provided)

In a statement, city solicitor Krysia Kubiak acknowledged a previous 311 call about the bridge. Kubiak said an inspector walked the bridge and examined all the metal plates but couldn't find an electrical current. If he had, he would have called an electrician, but instead he figured the city hadn't given him the proper location. Since the 311 complaint was anonymous, no one could get more information from the caller, Kubiak said.

The independent report notes that because of the low level of voltage, an adult with proper clothing would have been less likely to detect the current.

"One of the reasons that I believe no person felt this low voltage current was because the voltage was so low and the soles of their shoes isolated them from being a path to ground. Any animal with no coverings on their paws could have felt this low voltage," the report says.

This was the spot where a man and dog were walking when the dog stepped on a metal plate. Credit: KDKA

The report makes several recommendations, including a complete inspection of Pittsburgh's streetlight system and an inventory of all city-owned streetlight equipment. After that, implementing an inspection schedule every two years would help with public safety and "all around reliability."

Kubiak says the city intends to follow the recommendations and perform the needed inspections on the streetlighting system. And in the future, Kubiak says calls like the previous 311 call will go directly to an electrician who has the proper equipment and ability to make repairs.

All the proper repairs have been made to the junction box on the Murray Avenue Bridge, Kubiak said.