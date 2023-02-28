Watch CBS News
Woman charged with theft, fortune telling

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman has been charged with theft and fortune telling.

North Huntingdon police have a warrant for Alexis Mitchell.

A man told police he was looking for a psychic reader in late 2022 and found Psychic Novena. He made multiple payments through different payment apps, according to the police.

They estimate he lost more than $10,000.

Police said Mitchell has no ties to the area but has addresses tying her to Allegheny County, Texas, Florida, California, and Nevada.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 7:36 AM

