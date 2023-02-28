Woman charged with theft, fortune telling
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman has been charged with theft and fortune telling.
North Huntingdon police have a warrant for Alexis Mitchell.
A man told police he was looking for a psychic reader in late 2022 and found Psychic Novena. He made multiple payments through different payment apps, according to the police.
They estimate he lost more than $10,000.
Police said Mitchell has no ties to the area but has addresses tying her to Allegheny County, Texas, Florida, California, and Nevada.
