Woman charged following shooting in Homewood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is behind bars tonight in the Allegheny County Jail after police said she was responsible for a shooting in Homewood Thursday morning.

20-year-old Temani Lewis is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide. Police said she shot two women in the back after a fight on Stranahan Street.

They were last listed in critical and stable condition. One of the women did require surgery.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:13 PM

