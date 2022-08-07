Woman charged following shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is behind bars tonight in the Allegheny County Jail after police said she was responsible for a shooting in Homewood Thursday morning.
20-year-old Temani Lewis is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide. Police said she shot two women in the back after a fight on Stranahan Street.
They were last listed in critical and stable condition. One of the women did require surgery.
